Maha: Man beaten by kin of woman who ran away with his son

A man was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten by family members of a woman who ran away with his son in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said. A video of the incident, which took place at Bhalwani village in Mangalwedha tehsil of Solapur, went viral on social media. It purportedly showed the victim, believed to be in his 50s, tied to a tree and some people slapping him and seeking some explanation from him.

Three persons were arrested, an official said, adding that Solapur police registered an FIR against nine people, including the 19-year-old woman's father and some of her other relatives under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. "On August 1, the victim's 24-year-old son and the woman eloped. Her parents then filed a missing complaint. A couple of days later, the victim's son and the woman came back after getting married," Solapur's Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Zende said.

Their parents were subsequently summoned to the police station concerned where the couple was also present. "The woman's parents then took her with them saying they would conduct a proper wedding ceremony in the village.

However, they later refused to do so following which the couple again ran away on August 7," the official said. The woman's father and her other relatives got angry over this.

"They reached the 24-year-old man's house and tied his father to a tree and slapped him multiple times. We have arrested three people so far and the investigation is on," the official said..