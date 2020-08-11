Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP woman studying in US dies in Bulandshahr road crash, kin allege bikers followed her 2-wheeler

A 20-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, who was studying in a US college, died in a road crash here, with her family claiming the accident happened as some motorcycle-borne men were allegedly following her two-wheeler and harassing her, officials said Tuesday.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:18 IST
UP woman studying in US dies in Bulandshahr road crash, kin allege bikers followed her 2-wheeler

A 20-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, who was studying in a US college, died in a road crash here, with her family claiming the accident happened as some motorcycle-borne men were allegedly following her two-wheeler and harassing her, officials said Tuesday. The incident took place in Aurangabad area here on Monday morning when Sudiksha Bhati was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her younger brother, a minor, they said. The two were en route to their maternal uncle’s home in Khanpur area here from their house at Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Dadri tehsil, the officials said. The eldest among six siblings, she had an envious academic record. "She got admitted in our school in 2011 in Class 6. In 2018, she scored 98 per cent marks in class 12 examination and topped the district,” said Bishwajit Banerjee, the principal of Sikandrabad Vidyagyan School, Bulandshahr. She then went onto win a Rs 3.8-crore scholarship from Babson College, Massachusetts (US), and was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship, he said.

Her father runs a tea shop. Her family members said she had come to India due to the coronavirus pandemic and was scheduled to go to the US on August 20. They also alleged that while going to her maternal uncle Monday, she was being harassed by the unidentified persons during the ride which led to the accident, prompting Bulandshahr district administration to order a probe. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said, “There was traffic on the route. A Bullet (a Royal Enfield motorcycle) which was moving ahead of them suddenly stopped due to braking, and the two-wheeler of Sudiksha Bhati and her brother rammed into it from behind." "She suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to a community health centre but she died," he said, citing preliminary information from her brother and others who witnessed the incident.

In a purported video that has surfaced on social media, her brother said, "We were on a motorcycle at a speed of 30 km per hour. The men on the Bullet were riding near us and applied brakes on their vehicle suddenly... The Bullet had ‘Jat Boys’ inscribed on its number plate and its number started with UP-13." ASP Srivastava, however, said the woman’s brother had not mentioned anything about harassment to the police at the time of the incident. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, “We are enquiring into the allegations of harassment. We’ll record statements of people concerned and gather video footages. Arguments and counter-arguments will be taken into account and probe carried out as per evidence.” He also clarified that it was the younger brother of the woman and not the uncle, as being told by some people, who was riding the two-wheeler.

According to the woman’s uncle, the younger brother, a minor, was riding the motorcycle without a helmet, the DM added. He said officials in Bulandshahr are trying to contact Sudiksha’s family in Dadri, but have been unable to reach them over the phone. They have been sent to their home and further investigation is underway, he added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to provide EUR1.65 million in humanitarian aid to support those affected by flooding in South Asia

The European Union is providing EUR1.65 million in humanitarian aid funding to support those affected by flooding in South Asia, particularly in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. In response to severe flooding that have affected South Asia--most...

COVID-19 casts shadow on Janmashthami celebrations in Bengal

Janmashthami turned out to be a low-key affair this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with just a handful of priests performing the rituals at most shrines on Tuesday, and devotees giving their temple visit a miss amid the restrictions in ...

Kerala govt's support sought for boosting pearl spot farming

Voicing concern over the below-par performance of pearl spot karimeen farming, Chennai headquartered Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture ICAR-CIBA has sought the state governments support to boost aquaculture production of Kerala...

More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, hackathons and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns.Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020