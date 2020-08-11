Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies during COVID-19 treatment

Indori, who recited couplets in very expressive style, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested positive for the disease. "He was admitted for coronavirus treatment but died after suffering a heart attack," Satlaj Indori told PTI.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:22 IST
Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies during COVID-19 treatment

Celebrated Urdu poet Rahat Indori, whose simple and lucid couplets attracted a huge fan folliwing in India and abroad, died on Tuesday, his son said. The 70-year-old teacher-turned-poet, who was being treated for COVID-19, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Indore, said his son Satlaj Indori, also a poet.

Among Rahat Indori's most powerful lines were, "Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein; Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (Everybodys blood mingles in the soil here; Hindustan does not belong solely to any one)". Indori, who recited couplets in very expressive style, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested positive for the disease.

"He was admitted for coronavirus treatment but died after suffering a heart attack," Satlaj Indori told PTI. Indore District Collector Manish Singh said he was undergoing treatment at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences here.

In the morning, the lyricist-poet tweeted about his confirmed COVID-19 report and said he will keep everyone updated through social media. "After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my coronavirus test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori said in his last post.

With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like "M Bole toh" from Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili from Kareeb (1998), Koi jaye to le aye from Ghatak (1996), and "Neend Churai Meri" from Ishq (1997). His lyrics were used in 11 Bollywood films. Earlier this year, his poem "Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi" went viral on social media, rendering him a sensation among the youth. Memes using the poem's opening lines flooded social media during Valentine's Day.

Indori studied at Nutan School in Indore and graduated from Islamia Karimia College Indore. He passed his MA in Urdu literature from Barkatullah University, Bhopal in 1975 and was awarded a PhD in Urdu literature from the Bhoj University in 1985 for his thesis titled Urdu Main Mushaira. While teaching Urdu literature at IK College, he also became busy with 'mushairas' and started receiving invitations from all over India and abroad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the passing of "Indori Sahab" with a couplet. Historian and author Rana Safvi termed the poets death a "huge huge loss to a fearless voice and to the world of poetry".

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj Bhavan open for people in distress due to COVID-19: Mizoram guv

The Raj Bhavan in Aizawl is open for those in need of shelter or assistance due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said on Tuesday. A state-wide partial lockdown is in force till August 31.Anyone can reach out ...

Centre's help in providing COVID test kits to UP must continue: Adityanath to PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue the arrangement for providing RTPCR test kits and other COVID-related equipment for use in the state. At present reagent and kits for...

Kim Go-eun looks like living mannequin at a fashionable garment outlet

Kim Go-eun is busy on social media these days. She recently disclosed her short-reunion with her series co-star Kim Yong-ji.In our previous post on Kim Go-eun, we revealed that the 29-year-old South Korean actress and singer and Kim Yong-ji...

Outrage as Somali parliament drafts law permitting child, forced marriages

By Nita Bhalla and Mohammed Omer NAIROBIGAROWE, Aug 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S omalias parliament has sparked outrage by replacing long-awaited legislation to protect women and girls from violence with a new bill permitting child and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020