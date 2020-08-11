Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress targets Delhi Police, Centre over FIR against leaders

The event was attended by the Congress's Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary and former MP J P Agarwal, among others. The Narendra Modi government "behaved like the British rulers in trying to crush the voice of freedom and democracy by filing FIRs against the Congress leaders for hoisting the national flag at Hauz Qazi Chowk, Chandni Chowk, to mark the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement," Chaudhary said in a press conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:20 IST
Congress targets Delhi Police, Centre over FIR against leaders

The Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the Delhi Police and the BJP government at the Centre over an FIR filed against its leaders for allegedly violating social distancing norm during an event to mark the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The event was attended by the Congress's Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary and former MP J P Agarwal, among others.

The Narendra Modi government "behaved like the British rulers in trying to crush the voice of freedom and democracy by filing FIRs against the Congress leaders for hoisting the national flag at Hauz Qazi Chowk, Chandni Chowk, to mark the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement," Chaudhary said in a press conference. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana hit back at him, saying the Congress was playing the "victim card".

"If you break the law, hold an event without prior permission and violate social distancing at the time of pandemic, you will be booked. Same happened with Congress leaders although they are now talking about democracy and freedom," Khurana said. The Delhi Police, which comes under the central government, registered a case at the Hauz Qazi Police station for the event under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

“They applied for the permission of the programme, but it was denied. Despite not having the permission, they organised the event and violated the social distancing norm in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation," according to the FIR. Chaudhary also alleged that Delhi Police used different yardsticks in dealing with the Congress and the ruling parties -- the BJP at the Centre and the AAP in Delhi. He said that it was a "shocking experience" for the Congress leaders when the FIR was filed against them for hoisting the national flag.

"BJP held a 'Bijli Jan Andolan' demonstration in violation of all lockdown guidelines, but the police did not file any FIR," said Agarwal. A senior Delhi Police officer denied the charge.

"We take action as per the law. There is action against anyone who breaks the law without any discrimination," he said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

French PM: Coronavirus spread may get harder to control

The renewed spread of coronavirus in France could become harder to control without a collective effort to stop a rise in the infection rate, its prime minister said on Tuesday.The public was becoming careless, Jean Castex warned, speaking s...

Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows

Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple Incs streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said on Tuesday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywoods top talent. Scorsese, director...

Three rape teenage girl in moving car in Mumbai; arrested

Three men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in a moving car here last month, police said on Tuesday. The alleged incident had occurred on July 29 night when the girl was walking alone on the Ghatkopar-...

Regular passenger, suburban train services to remain suspended: Railways

The Railway Ministry said on Tuesday that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended in the country till further notice. The train services were suspended in view of the situation created by coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020