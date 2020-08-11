Sanjay Raut spoke baselessly about Sushant Singh Rajput's father, me: Bihar DGP

Left Menu
Bihar's Director-General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had used "unparliamentary language" for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Director-General of Police (DGP), Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar's Director-General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had used "unparliamentary language" for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The top cop of Bihar also said that Raut spoke baseless things about the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput and himself without being aware of facts.

"I heard he used unparliamentary language for Bihar CM also. He said baseless things about Sushant Singh Rajput's father and me that are untrue. He is not aware of facts. He is a responsible person and should not have done this," Pandey told ANI here. Pandey's remarks came after Raut alleged that the relation between the late actor and his father were strained and had also accused the Bihar DGP of acting like the spokesperson of the party.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing Rhea's plea seeking to transfer the probe in the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai, asked all parties to file a written note of all such precedent judgments by Thursday.

Former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the matter. (ANI)

