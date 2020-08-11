Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, Indian contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

It said the "subsidiary of Chinese company and its related concerns have taken over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India". The CBDT said the searches were launched based on "credible inputs that a few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates were involved in money laundering and hawala transactions through a series of shell entities." A Chinese man, who allegedly holds a fake Indian passport, is alleged to be the kingpin of the racket apart from few other nationals of that country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:35 IST
I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, Indian contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

The Income Tax Department has conducted raids against some Chinese individuals and their local associates for allegedly running an estimated Rs 1,000 crore worth money laundering racket using shell or dubious firms, the CBDT said Tuesday. The department raided at least two dozen premises in Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad as part of the action under which it covered the Chinese, some of their Indian associates and bank officials, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement issued here late night.

The CBDT is the policy-making body for the tax department. It said the "subsidiary of Chinese company and its related concerns have taken over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India".

The CBDT said the searches were launched based on "credible inputs that a few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates were involved in money laundering and hawala transactions through a series of shell entities." A Chinese man, who allegedly holds a fake Indian passport, is alleged to be the kingpin of the racket apart from few other nationals of that country. They said the Chinese man had got prepared the fake Indian passport from Manipur and has been detained by the department as searches are continuing.

The tax officials have shared the information of alleged possession of fake Indian passport with police authorities who are expected to book him for violation of the Passport Act. The police many later arrest him and even the Enforcement Directorate may take over the case for investigation under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.  "Search action revealed that at the behest of Chinese individuals, more than 40 bank accounts were created in various dummy entities, entering into credits of more than Rs 1,000 crore over the period," the CBDT said in a statement without identifying the entities involved.

"Incriminating documents of hawala transactions and money laundering with active involvement of bank employees and Chartered Accountants have been found as a result of the search action," it said. Evidences of foreign hawala transactions involving Hong Kong and US dollars have also been unearthed, the CBDT said.

India recently banned 59 Chinese apps (Internet based mobile applications) in the aftermath of a continuing standoff between the militaries of the two countries in Ladakh..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at hospital's medical shop; no casualty

A fire broke out in the medical shop situated on the third floor of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients here on Tuesday night, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said. The incident took place around 1130 pm, said the official ...

Report: MLB suspends Cintron 20 games, Laureano six

Major League Baseball suspended Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron for 20 games Tuesday for his role in Sundays brawl between the Astros and Oakland As, USA Todays Bob Nightengale reported. The report said Cintron will not appeal the suspen...

Mali protests resume as thousands call for president to resign

Thousands of people took to the streets of Malis rainy capital Bamako on Tuesday renewing calls for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down despite international mediation efforts to resolve a political crisis. Protests led by an oppo...

Sea life around Mauritius dying as Japanese ship oil spill spreads

Mauritian volunteers fished dead eels from oily waters on Tuesday as they tried to clean up damage to the Indian Ocean islands most pristine beaches after a Japanese bulk carrier leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil. The ship, MV Wakashi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020