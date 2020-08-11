Left Menu
Israel shares AI based technologies and equipment with AIIMS: Israeli embassy

Israel has shared its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence based technologies and equipment with the AIIMS to assist the institute in its efforts to tackle COVID-19 more effectively and also enhance its overall healthcare facilities, the Israeli embassy said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:40 IST
Representative image

Israel has shared its state-of-the-art artificial intelligence based technologies and equipment with the AIIMS to assist the institute in its efforts to tackle COVID-19 more effectively and also enhance its overall healthcare facilities, the Israeli embassy said on Tuesday. In a statement, the embassy said the technologies include contactless monitoring applications, advanced medical management systems, and AI-based solutions such as AI assistant robots that can help medical teams perform various tasks remotely. "This noteworthy action further cements Israel's commitment towards assisting India in its efforts to tackle the ongoing pandemic," the statement said.

"The high-end equipment and technology solutions will not only assist AIIMS in its efforts to tackle COVID-19 more effectively, but also enhance its overall healthcare facilities," it said. Following conversations between the Prime Ministers of both countries since the outbreak of the world pandemic in which they agreed to collaborate on fighting COVID-19, the statement said, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated a mission, and located the most advanced medical equipment that has been developed in Israel using cutting edge technologies to fight the disease. "In coordination with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the most useful products were collected, some equipment was contributed, and some purchased with special funds allocated by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabi Ashkenazi," it added. "We are pleased to share the best medical technology solutions from Israel with the most premier medical institute of India. We are confident that these technologies will further bolster their capabilities to tackle COVID-19. Through cooperation and the combination of India and Israel's medical prowess, we can find effective solutions that will help both countries, as well as the world," Israel's envoy to India Ron Malka said. Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, noted that the pandemic has tested the resilience of all nations.

"COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. Both India and Israel are extending support to the international community by sharing their expertise, data, knowledge, medicines and collaborating in the areas of developing vaccine and research, thus leading by example and showing the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (whole world is one single family)," Guleria was quoted as saying in the statement.

