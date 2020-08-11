Gopalika gets additional charge of Personnel & Administrative Reforms Dept

Gopalika gets additional charge of Personnel & Administrative Reforms DeptPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:42 IST
The West Bengal government hasgiven additional charge of the Personnel and AdministrativeReforms department to BP Gopalika, who is the additional chiefsecretary of the Animal Resources Development department, anofficial said on Tuesday
Gopalika was given additional charge as Arnab Roy, thePrincipal Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reformshas gone on medical leave, the official said
Onkar Singh Meena, secretary of the Housingdepartment, was given additional charge of the Fisheriesdepartment which was also held by Roy, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal