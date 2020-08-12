Himachal govt to appoint over 2,300 workers in Jal Shakti dept

Shimla, Aug 11 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to appoint 2,322 workers in the Jal Shakti department. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, an official spokesperson said. The appointments which will be made include 718 para pump operators, 162 para fitters and 1,442 multipurpose workers under the Departmental Para Workers Policy to manage 486 drinking water and 31 irrigation schemes, he added.

The cabinet also gave its nod to constitute Shahpur nagar panchayat in Kangra district along with the creation of seven posts of different categories to manage it. The cabinet decided to upgrade Sarkaghat nagar panchayat in Mandi district to the municipal council for better planning of the town, he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown has resulted in a cumulative loss of about Rs 15.77 crore to floriculturists of the state from March to May, the spokesperson said. In order to provide succour to floriculturists, the cabinet approved the guidelines for providing financial assistance worth Rs 4 crore to those affected by the pandemic.

PTI DJI DPB DPB.