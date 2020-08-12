Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma
Four Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, the police said.ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 12:24 IST
Four Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, the police said. The gun-battle between the security personnel and the Naxals took place in the forest area of Jagargunda in the Sukma district.
"Four Naxals killed in an exchange of fire during a joint operation by District Reserve Guard (DRG), 201 battalion CoBRA and 223 battalion CRPF in the forest area of Jagargunda, Sukma district today. Weapons seized from the spot," IG Bastar P Sundarraj. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
