Unaccounted cash and ornaments worth Rs 1.25 cr seized in MP

Police have seized unaccounted cash and gold ornaments collectively worth about Rs 1.25 crore from five persons staying at a hotel here in Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday. He said they could not produce necessary documents.

"Police raided a hotel under Kotwali police station area late on Tuesday night on a tip-off that some suspected persons are staying there. It was found that a group of five persons, three from Indore and two from Tarn Taran (Punjab), was in possession of a large amount of cash and ornaments," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamlesh Kharpuse. The seized items included 44 kg silver and 1.400 kg ornaments made from gold whose estimated price is Rs 80 lakh, besides cash worth Rs 45.64 lakh, he said.

The men claimed these ornaments belonged to a jeweller from Punjab. Kharpuse said Income Tax department will be informed about the seizure.