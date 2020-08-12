West Bengal: Tigress gives birth to three cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri

By Tarak Sarkar The tiger population at the Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri, West Bengal has increased with Sheela, the enclosure's only tigress, giving birth to three cubs on Wednesday morning. All the three cubs and Sheela are stable, an official said.

This is the second time after the inauguration of Bengal Safari Park, an artificial enclosure, a tigress gave birth three tiger cubs. Dharmadao Rai, the Director, Bengal Safari Park said, "It is very good news for the animal lovers that Sheela, the only tigress in Bengal Safari gave birth to three cubs. All are in good health condition, but we are taking care of her with special veterinary doctors and monitoring by CCTV cameras". In May 2018 when Sheela had given birth to three cubs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee named them Rika, Kika, and Ika. Later Ika was found dead in the enclosure.

According to authorities, there are seven tigers in the park, of which Sheela is the only tigress. Others are Bhivan, Rika, Kika, and three new cubs. Shenahish and Sheela were brought from Kolkata Zoo on December 30, 2016, and Bhivan was brought from Tata, Jamshedpur Park on November 25, 2017.