Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's objective is to set out to achieve zero road fatalities by 2030: Gadkari

Addressing the Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce and Womennovator on Trade Investment and collaborations in Road infrastructure and MSMEs today, the Minister said, India and Australia are already co-operating in the road safety sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:03 IST
India's objective is to set out to achieve zero road fatalities by 2030: Gadkari
The Minister said, the govt is concentrating on the village, agricultural and tribal sectors for providing employment opportunities there. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari has called for increased investment by international institutions and bodies in the Indian Highways and MSME sectors. He said automobile and MSME are the two growth engines of the Indian economy.

Addressing the Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce and Womennovator on Trade Investment and collaborations in Road infrastructure and MSMEs today, the Minister said, India and Australia are already co-operating in the road safety sector. He said this cooperation has provided better designs for roads and awareness opportunities for the public.

Under Indian Road, Safety Assessment Programme 21000 km roads have been assessed and about 3000 km road length is under technological upgradation. He said, better road engineering and increased public awareness has brought about improvement. It is estimated, he added, that these upgradation programmes will bring about 50 per cent reduction in road accidents. Shri Gadkari informed that our objective is to set out to achieve zero road fatalities by 2030.

Shri Gadkari informed that his Ministry has taken a lot of initiatives to reduce road accidents. World Bank and ADB have committed Rs 7000 crore each for this campaign. He said, by social awareness and education, improving emergency services, pressing for medical insurance, providing more hospitals, etc the country is inching closer to achieving its Road safety targets. He referred to the MV Act of 2019, which is comprehensive legislation on all aspects of the Transport sector in India.

The Minister said, the govt is concentrating on the village, agricultural and tribal sectors for providing employment opportunities there. He emphasized that it is the MSME sector which will drive the Indian economy in the coming years. He informed that investment in infra and insurance sectors has been opened up, as there are huge opportunities in insurance, pension and share economies. He said MSME is also going to capital market soon.

Dy Prime Minister of Australia Mr Michael McCormack also spoke on the occasion and expressed keen interest of Australia to partner in the development and growth of the Indian road sector especially in the road safety area.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK govt, Ben & Jerry's in spat over treatment of migrants

Relations between the British government and ice cream maker Ben Jerrys chilled Wednesday in a spat over the treatment of migrants. The feud began Tuesday when the Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet at Britains interior minister,...

23 players including Bombardier, Alstom attend meeting on running private trains: Railways

New Delhi, Aug 12 PT As many as 23 firms including Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens and GMR have shown interest in running private trains in the country and attended a pre-application meeting Wednesday as a first step, the Railways said. Other...

Competitive industry needed to make India 'Atmanirbhar': Prabhu

Domestic industry must become more competitive and help the country become Atmanirbhar, former union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday. Prabhu, who is Indias Sherpa at G20, also said most countries are adopting protectionist polici...

Serious injuries after train derails in Scotland, first minister says

A number of people were seriously injured in a passenger train derailment on Wednesday morning on the east coast of Scotland, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said, as she declared a major incident.Television footage showed dark smoke billowi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020