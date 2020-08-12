Rajasthan transport minister reports at ED office in Jaipur
Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday reported at the Enforcement Directorate's Jaipur office after his father received a notice from the central agency. Khachariyawas said that his father received the ED notice and therefore he is going to the ED office here He also accused the BJP government of misusing the agencies "I have received the notice and I am going to the ED office.
Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday reported at the Enforcement Directorate's Jaipur office after his father received a notice from the central agency. However, no details of the case in which the notice has been issued were immediately available. Khachariyawas said that his father received the ED notice and therefore he is going to the ED office here
He also accused the BJP government of misusing the agencies
"I have received the notice and I am going to the ED office. No government, neither the government of India nor the government of Rajasthan, has the right to misuse the law. Governments come and go by principles," the minister said.
