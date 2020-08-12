Left Menu
We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh: Karnataka minister CT Ravi

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday said that the violence in Bengaluru was well planned and that the state government will do an asset recovery from rioters just like it the Uttar Pradesh government had done recently.

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday said that the violence in Bengaluru was well planned and that the state government will do an asset recovery from rioters just like it the Uttar Pradesh government had done recently. "The riot was planned. Within one hour, thousands of people gathered and caused destruction. Petrol bombs and stones were used in the destruction of property. Over 300 vehicles were burnt," he said while speaking to ANI.

He said that the state government had suspects but could only confirm after an investigation. He added, "We have suspects but can only confirm after investigation. We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh. The SDPI is behind this incident -- it was their agenda to violence."

Ravi earlier tweeted that the Congress' silence on the attack on an MLA's house over a Facebook post is akin to defending the Muslim rioters. Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night over a Facebook message posted allegedly by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen.

At least two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in clashes that broke out over the social media post, Bengaluru police said on Wednesday. 110 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police has been arrested in connection with the violence. Accused Naveen has also been arrested now.

Kamal Pant, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner said that the situation is completely under control and police officials are doing patrolling in the affected area. Meanwhile, Mujahid Pasha, SDPI convenor informed that Muzamil Pasha, an SDPI leader has been arrested by police in connection with DJ Halli police station limits violence in Bengaluru.

GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban visited DJ Halli Police Station which was vandalised last night in the incident. "The incident that took place last night is very unfortunate. A lot of damage has been caused to public property. I appeal to all the people of the city not to be provoked or disturbed by this incident," Shivamurthy said. (ANI)

