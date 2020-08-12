Left Menu
25 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 648

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:12 IST
Twenty-five more people, including five BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID- 19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's virus count to 648 on Wednesday, a health official said. Aizawl and Kolasib districts reported 10 cases each while Lunglei registered five fresh infections, he said.

Two children, aged three and seven, are among the new patients in Aizawl, the official said. All the fresh infections in Kolasib district were detected among truck drivers who had come to the state from neighbouring Assam, he said.

The five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were placed under quarantine in Lunglei district, the official said. The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 318, while 330 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has made it mandatory for passengers, truck drivers and their helpers entering the state to undergo rapid antigen tests. Fifty-three truck drivers and their helpers from other states have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram so far, officials said.

