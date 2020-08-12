BSF seizes 36 birds near Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

Left Menu
The Border Security Force has seized 36 birds which were being smuggled to Bangladesh from West Bengal's Nadia district, an official said on Wednesday. BSF troopers during patrolling of the Indo-Bangla border at Boranberia outpost in Nadia district on Tuesday night seized 36 birds (30 parrots and 6 pigeons) which were being smuggled to the neighboring country by smugglers, the official said. The market price of the seized birds is around Rs 49,600.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:06 IST
The market price of the seized birds is around Rs 49,600. "The smugglers fled towards Bangladesh taking advantage of the dark and marshy ground. We seized those birds. The seized birds have been handed over to Ranaghat, Forest Office," the official said.

