Woman arrested for selling her 2-month-old in Hyderabad

A woman has been arrested for selling her two-month-old son after her husband left the two after an argument in Hyderabad. According to police, Abdul Mujahed the father of the child had on August 11 filed a complaint against his wife Abdul Zoya Khan alleging that she had sold their son.

"Upon investigation, it was revealed that Mujahed left his rented house following an argument on August 3. When he returned on August 8 he found his son missing. Upon asking Khan told him that she had sold the baby to a couple in Aghapura, Hyderabad for Rs 45,000," said M Narender Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Goshamahal. Reddy further said, "Mujahed immediately called the couple and asked for his son but got to know that they had further sold his child to someone in Kalapattar."

A case has been filed against the Abdul Zoya Khan (wife and mother) along with five others involved in the matter under the relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act 2015. (ANI)