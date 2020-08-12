UP reports 4,583 new COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,583 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department's bulletin on Wednesday. The total number of active cases till date stands at 49,347 while total 84,661 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 2,230. A total of 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to over 23 lakh. (ANI)