Left Menu
Development News Edition

439 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

With 439 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally reached 10,886 cases, the state's health department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:26 IST
439 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 439 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally reached 10,886 cases, the state's health department informed on Wednesday. The total figure includes 4,020 active cases, 6,687 recoveries and 140 deaths.

India reported a spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national count over the 23 lakh-mark, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. India also registered a record highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 in the last 24 hours, with the COVID-19 recovery rate at 70.38 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,29,639 of which there are 6,43,948 active cases and 16,39,600 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

10 Maha cops get HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten personnel of the Maharashtra Police were awarded with the prestigious Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation for year 2020, an official said on Wednesday. The awardees are, Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, ...

Syria's Assad says new U.S. sanctions are part of drive to 'choke' Syrians

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday that sweeping new U.S. sanctions amounted to a new stage of economic warfare against his government and were part of long-standing U.S. efforts to choke the living standards of Syrians. In ...

Move to bifurcate J-K in Union Territories was 'greeted in Ladakh as opportunity to chart its own development path'

The strategy to put in place reasonable communication restrictions in Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 surprisingly seems to have worked with the volatile valley remaining relatively peaceful, suggests Olivier Guillard, a s...

Kamat demands ban on masks with tricolour pattern

Congress leader Digambar Kamat onWednesday demanded a ban on masks with tricolour and AshokChakra printed on itThe former chief minister took to Twitter to protestthe masks with the colours and pattern of the national flagwhich are being so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020