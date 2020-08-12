439 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

With 439 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally reached 10,886 cases, the state's health department informed on Wednesday. The total figure includes 4,020 active cases, 6,687 recoveries and 140 deaths.

India reported a spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national count over the 23 lakh-mark, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. India also registered a record highest single-day recoveries at 56,110 in the last 24 hours, with the COVID-19 recovery rate at 70.38 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,29,639 of which there are 6,43,948 active cases and 16,39,600 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)