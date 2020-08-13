Left Menu
Development News Edition

Husband, wife murdered in Haryana's Jasana village

A husband and wife were killed on Tuesday at their residence in Faridabad's Jasana village by four criminals who escaped on motorbikes.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 13-08-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 00:06 IST
Husband, wife murdered in Haryana's Jasana village
Dharna Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A husband and wife were killed on Tuesday at their residence in Faridabad's Jasana village by four criminals who escaped on motorbikes. The victims were identified by Manish, who is the brother of the killed woman.

Sukhbir and Monica were found with their hands and legs tied together by tape and clothes. "Usually, my sister would come every evening to collect milk from my dairy. When she did not come by 9 pm, I went to their house to deliver milk. On reaching, I saw all the lights switched off and the house looked empty. When I went upstairs, I found a lot of blood everywhere and got very frightened. I went further and found the bodies of my sister and her husband in a pool of blood with their hands and legs tied up," Manish said.

Police said the house was ransacked and jewellery and mobile phones of the victims were missing. "As soon as we received information about the incident, the crime team and the District Commissioner of Police (Crime) reached the spot. It was found that the woman and her husband were residents of Jasana village. Preliminary investigation revealed that the house had been ransacked and jewellery and the mobile phones of the victims were missing. CCTV footage from the area shows the four criminals escaped after the incident on motorcycles." Dharna Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) told ANI on Wednesday.

She said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair

Drivers license photos arent always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect for a furniture store. Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn...

Science and politics tied up in global race for a vaccine

No, Russia isnt having a Sputnik moment. The announcement Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country was the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine did not provoke the awe and wonder of the Soviet Unions launch of the firs...

Trump privately discussing replacing Defense Secretary Esper after election

President Donald Trump has privately discussed with advisers the possibility of replacing Defense Secretary Mark Esper after the November election in the wake of a number of differences between them, a source familiar with the internal deba...

Bergeron lifts Bruins over 'Canes in double OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime on Wednesday, as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto. Bergeron shot from the right side just inside the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020