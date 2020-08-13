Left Menu
Congress' Rajiv Tyagi had collapsed at home after heart attack: Yashoda Hospital

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi collapsed while debating on live television at his home after a sudden cardiac arrest on Wednesday, said Doctor Padam Singh Pal, emergency head, Yashoda Hospital.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:02 IST
Doctor Padam Singh Pal, emergency head, Yashoda Hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi collapsed while debating on live television at his home after a sudden cardiac arrest on Wednesday, said Doctor Padam Singh Pal, emergency head, Yashoda Hospital. Tyagi, who participated in a television debate earlier in the day, complained of unease and was taken to hospital. He would have turned 54 next month.

"Rajiv Tyagi was participating in live TV debate from his home. Suddenly, he collapsed while debating. His family members saw him unconscious and he was brought here in the hospital at around 6:30 pm on Wednesday. He was not responding. He did not have a pulse. Under the protocol, he was put on ventilator support. After 45 minutes of treatment, we declared him dead," said Dr Pal. "Tyagi had a sudden cardiac arrest. He had a massive heart attack," he added.

Congress leaders condoled his death. The party also expressed its condolences describing him a staunch Congressman and a true patriot. "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman and a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families and friends in this time of grief," Congress said in a tweet from its official handle.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Congress has lost one of its tigers today. Congress will forever remember his love for the party and struggles. I pay my homage to him and condolences to his family." Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "The untimely death of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi is a matter of personal grief for me. His loss can never be filled. He was an ideologically dedicated warrior. Condolence to his family on behalf of the entire Uttar Pradesh Congress. May God give his family the strength to face this irreparable loss." (ANI)

