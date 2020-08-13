71-year-old man shot at by son, an ex-army man, over monetary dispute

A 71-year-old man was shot at allegedly by his son, a retired army man, and hospitalised with critical injuries, police said Thursday. They said former army jawan Sunil Kumar used his licensed gun to open fire on his father Mai Chand on Wednesday evening over some property dispute

They are residents of Manglora village under Jhinjhana Police Station in the neighbouring Shamli district

Chosana police outpost in-charge Ravinder Kumar said Sunil’s elder brother Yogesh Kumar lodged a complaint in connection with the case. He said in the complaint that the trouble started after Sunil demanded money from his father. While Sunil lives with his other family members at Shamli town, his elderly father lives at their native village Manglora. Police said Mai Chand has 45 bighas of agricultural land which he has divided among his three sons.