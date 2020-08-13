SOP for Kolkata Police tp counter COVID-19

Kolkata Police has drawn up an elaborate standard operating procedure for its personnel to counter the Covid-19 pandemic in a better way, a senior official said on Thursday. The SOP advises police personnel how to mantain the safety protocol and guard themselves from the contagion while on duty.

So,far over 1,600 KP personnel have been infected by coronavirus. The SOP includes various protocols which need to be followed during a raid, while accompanying an accused after arresting or taking him or her to the court and while handling documents, the officer said.

It also focuses on how to deal with people visiting the police stations during the pandemic, he added. "We have focussed on increasing space inside the police stations so that social distancing can be maintained with those visiting them. For the purpose we have also set up temporary police stations in nearby vacant houses or lodges near the police stations," the officer said.

The entry and exit gates of the police stations have been narrowed so that very limited numbers of people visit them. Besides, it advises daily sanitisation with sodium hypochloride. As per the SOP, people visiting police stations should undergo sanitisation first and none would be allowed entry without masks, he said.

"Only the person who wants to lodge a complaint or talk about his problems will be allowed to enter the building after proper scrutiny by an officer who must wear a mask and gloves. The complainant will be taken to the duty officer only after another round of sanitisation and check up by thermal gun. Even entry to the officer incharge's room will be very restricted and only at the rarest of rare occasions," the official said. At police stations there will be separate sitting arrangement for visitors and none will be allowed without masks, he said.

For naka checking purposes, vehicles should be made to park at least 20 yards off the officers and police personnel on duty at the points. "Distance should be maintained while talking to the driver of the vehicle and while checking the documents the traffic police and other officers present should wear gloves and three-layered masks," he said.

During raids, policemen should carry sanitisers and wear three-layered masks, the officer said adding that they can carry with them extra masks if needed..