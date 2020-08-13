Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 1,300 kg hashish seized off Gujarat coast in 4 months, BSF steps up vigil

This has exposed the vulnerability of the Arabian Coast in Gujarat and vigil has been further tightened all along the Gujarat coast and creek area,” it said. The paramilitary force cited reports to say that during the past one year, Pakistani security agencies launched a series of operations for seizure of narcotics in deep sea near International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Karachi coast.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:43 IST
Over 1,300 kg hashish seized off Gujarat coast in 4 months, BSF steps up vigil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) said it has stepped up vigil along the Gujarat coastline due to concerns emerging from a "new pattern" of drug trade linked to Pakistan, following seizure of more than 1,300 kg hashish in four months. The Bhuj unit of the BSF on Wednesday seized 3 kg of hashish near Jakhau in the coastal area of Kutch. The border guarding force said it has identified the same pattern in the latest seizure, hinting towards a drug cartel using the Arabian sea route for narcotics smuggling.

"Till now 1,309 packets of charas (hashish) of one kg each have been seized by BSF, the police, the Coast Guard and the Navy from creeks and Jakhau Coast in a period of about four months from May to August. The seizure of hashish packets is a new trend and a matter of concern for all security agencies operating in Gujarat state," the BSF said in a statement. "All seized hashish packets are of almost similar print and packaging, found scattered along the 58-km coastline around Jakhau. This has exposed the vulnerability of the Arabian Coast in Gujarat and vigil has been further tightened all along the Gujarat coast and creek area," it said.

The paramilitary force cited reports to say that during the past one year, Pakistani security agencies launched a series of operations for seizure of narcotics in deep sea near International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Karachi coast. "They seized about 11,000 kg of narcotics like heroin, hashish, brown/ice crystal, synthetic heroin and opium valued at more than 22,000 million Pakistani Rupees. It is further learnt that some of the fleeing boats dumped their cargo in sea near IMBL Karachi when intercepted by Pakistani security agencies," the BSF said.

According to the statement, these narcotics items were smuggled from Afghanistan and Iran to Balochistan and further to Sindh (Karachi). "After packing in plastic sacks, printed Fauzi Fertilisers Corporation, Pakistan (FFC), 46 UREA, SONA BRAND the narcotics were smuggled to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa and the rest of South Asia, through deep sea from a small coastal village Rehri off Karachi coast Pakistan," it stated. The drug packets seized off Gujarat coast are similar to the packing seized by Pakistani security agencies, the BSF said.

"The dumped packets of drugs have drifted towards the Indian coast Jakhau and were found scattered all over the coast. Patterns of waves and movement of the water/currents in Arabian Sea also indicate this strong possibility," it added. Hashish seizure from Gujarat coast is a new trend. However, in the past heroin seizures have been made by security agencies off the state's coast.

"Hashish consignments were probably not headed for India. Photographs of hashish seized by Pakistani agencies and Indian security agencies reveal similar printing/packaging which indicate that the hashish packets seized along Jakhau coast are part of the drug consignment of hashish packets thrown in the sea by Pakistani smugglers during raid off Karachi coast has drifted towards Jakhau coast," the BSF said. "However, due to the huge trade of narcotics through the Arabian Sea by Pakistani smugglers, the possibility of exploitation of the Gujarat coast cannot be ruled out. Security agencies have been alerted to keep strong vigil all along the Gujarat coast and Creek area," it added..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt committed to supporting media as vehicle for nation-building: Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, says the government is committed to supporting media as a vehicle for nation-building and public participation, and as a sector that is crucial to the enhancement of democracy.Addressing the Medi...

COVID-19:Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital after recovery

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, his office said in a statement on Thursday. His son and Congress MLA from Varuna...

Kamala Harris says it would be great to have vice president title but 'Momala' would be dearer to her

Kamala Harris has said that it would be great to have the title vice president to her name after being picked as the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden but Momala will always be the one that means the most to her. O...

Seven African countries to start testing for COVID-19 antibodies

Seven African countries will start administering coronavirus antibody tests from next week, a regional body said on Thursday, as part of efforts to understand the extent of the outbreak on the continent.Liberia, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020