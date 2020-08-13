CCP to keep Panaji market closed for half day on Aug 14 for sanitisation

Left Menu
Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) on Thursday decided to keep the Panaji municipal market complex and fish market closed for half day on August 14 to sanitize parts of the market for the safety of visitors who are visiting for Ganesh Chaturthi shopping, Panaji Mayor, Uday Madkaikar said.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:54 IST
Panaji Mayor, Uday Madkaikar Photo/Corporation Of The City Of Panaji. Image Credit: ANI

Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) on Thursday decided to keep the Panaji municipal market complex and fish market closed for half day on August 14 to sanitize parts of the market for the safety of visitors who are visiting for Ganesh Chaturthi shopping, Panaji Mayor, Uday Madkaikar said. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Uday Madkaikar said, "We want to sanitise the Panaji municipal market complex, fish market, and its surroundings before Ganesh Chaturthi."

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 22. The festivities end with the final immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha, called the Visarjan. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,194 COVID-19 active cases while 6,641 patients have been recovered from the virus whereas 89 people have died. (ANI)

