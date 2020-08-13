Left Menu
Record 8.3 lakh tests done, total figure 2.68 crore: Health ministry

A record high of over 8 lakh tests have been done for detection of COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative testing figure in India to 2,68,45,688 crore, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

A record high of over 8 lakh tests have been done for detection of COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative testing figure in India to 2,68,45,688 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The Tests Per Million saw a sharp increase to stand at 19453.

A record 8,30,391 samples were tested on Wednesday in the country. "In pursuance of the 'test, track and treat' strategy, India is geared up to reach the testing capacity of 10 lakh tests per day," the ministry said. The strong resolve and determination of the Union and state governments and union territory administrations to follow aggressive testing as the first important step in the early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases have resulted in India rapidly increasing the number of tests done per day, it said. The week-wise average daily tests conducted saw a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July 2020 to more than 6.3 lakh in the current week, the ministry said.

"With a record high more than 8 lakh tests done in 24 hours on Wednesday, the cumulative testing as on date has jumped to 2,68,45,688 crore. The Tests Per Million has seen a sharp increase to 19453. "A strong determinant of this milestone has been the sustained expansion of testing labs across the country," it said. From merely one lab in January 2020, the country currently has 1433 labs (947 in the government sector and 486 private ones). This is a testimony to the coordinated efforts of the central and state governments and union territory administrations, the ministry underlined.

With a record single-day increase of 66,999 cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 23,96,637 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 47,033 with 942 people succumbing to the disease in a 24-hour span, the health ministry data showed.

