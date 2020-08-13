Punjab reports 36 more deaths; 1,035 new cases take tally to 27,936

Punjab on Thursday reported 36 fatalities due to coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 706, while 1,035 cases took the state's infection tally to 27,936. Thirteen fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, five in Jalandhar, three each in Mohali, Kapurthala and Sangrur, two each in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Patiala and one each in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths reported from Ludhiana were deleted from the official record as they were counted twice while three other cases of fatalities were also excluded as they tested negative for COVID-19, as per the medical bulletin. Among the districts which reported new cases included Ludhiana (222), Jalandhar (176), Patiala (140), Mohali (88), Bathinda (79), Ferozepur (66), Fatehgarh Sahib (43), Amritsar (41) and Faridkot (32), it said. A total of 627 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 17,839 people have recoverd in the state.

There are 9,391 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. Twenty-five patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 142 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 7,23,357 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD KJ KJ.