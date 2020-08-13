166 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad; 235 discharged

Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 166 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 28,517 on Thursday, the state Health Department said. With the death of four more COVID-19 patients during the same period, the toll in the district reached 1,648, said a release by the Health Department.

Out of the 66 new cases, 143 were reported from Ahmedabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district, said the release. As many as 235 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district also recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, it added.