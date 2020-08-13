Left Menu
Couple electrocuted in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 33-year-old man died and his wife was injured after a high-tension wire fell on them while they were on a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:56 IST
A 33-year-old man died and his wife was injured after a high-tension wire fell on them while they were on a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place near Peerbad village on Wednesday evening, they said.

Amit Kumar and his wife Rekha (32) were returning from Bhagra village to his village, Peerbad, in the district when the live wire broke and fell on them. While Kumar died, his wife was injured, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Enraged villagers staged a protest over the incident..

