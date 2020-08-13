Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air Chief Marshal reviews operational preparedness of IAF at frontline base

The Indian Air Force has kept almost all its air bases under the Western Command at a "very high level of readiness" in view of the over three-month border row with China in eastern Ladakh. "The Chief of Air Staff urged the air warriors to maintain the highest standards of readiness," the IAF said in a statement without naming the airbase he visited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:05 IST
Air Chief Marshal reviews operational preparedness of IAF at frontline base
Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday asked air warriors at a frontline base in Western Command to maintain the "highest standards of readiness" in view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh, officials said. The Western Command looks after the aerial defence of the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of North India.

The Chief of Air Staff also flew a Mig 21 Bison jet at the airbase, and carried out a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness of the IAF in the region, the officials said. The Indian Air Force has kept almost all its air bases under the Western Command at a "very high level of readiness" in view of the over three-month border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

"The Chief of Air Staff urged the air warriors to maintain the highest standards of readiness," the IAF said in a statement without naming the airbase he visited. It said the Chief of Air Staff reviewed the operational preparedness of the base and interacted with air warriors serving on the frontlines during the day-long visit. The statement said he also appreciated their efforts in preserving the IAF's combat potential during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria also flew a sortie on a Mig 21 Bison. The Mig-21 Bison is a single engine and single seater multirole fighter aircraft of Russian origin which was the backbone of the IAF for several decades. The Mig 21s played a major role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Last week, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora visited a number of air bases along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh to take stock of the IAF's operational preparedness in the region. Air Marshal Singh also visited the strategically crucial air base in Daulat Beg Oldie, known as one of the world's highest airstrip. The airbase is situated at an altitude of 16,600 feet.

In June, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria made a quiet visit to Ladakh and Srinagar air bases to review the IAF's overall preparedness. In the last two months, the IAF deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the LAC.

The IAF has been carrying out night time combat air patrols over the eastern Ladakh region in an apparent message to China that it was ready to deal with any eventualities in the mountainous region. The IAF has also deployed Apache attack choppers as well as Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to transport troops to various forward locations in eastern Ladakh.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pay Rs 1-cr ex gratia to kin of sanitation workers who died on COVID duty: Delhi Cong to CM

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the Delhi secretariat demanding that the Kejriwal government pay Rs 1-crore ex gratia and provide job for kin of sanitation workers who died discharging their duties du...

Iran news agency tied to Revolutionary Guards calls UAE-Israel deal 'shameful'

Irans Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated to the countrys elite Revolutionary Guards, said Thursdays deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on normalising ties was shameful.Irans clerical leaders have yet to react to the deal....

SoftBank-backed KE Holdings shares surge in New York debut

Shares of SoftBank-backed KE Holdings Inc jumped 75 in their New York debut on Thursday, after the Chinese online real estate broker raised 2.12 billion in its initial public offering that was priced above its earlier target range. Shares o...

Nationals bullpen regains RHP Harris, loses LHP Freeman

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but replaced him with left-hander Sam Freeman due to a left flexor mass strain. Harris, 35, appeared in two games before landing on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020