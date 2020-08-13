Nine peddlers held, drugs worth Rs 60 lakh seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Police busted a drugs smuggling ring and arrested nine people here on Thursday, officials said Gangster Shadab, alias Bhim is also among those arrested. Police also seized 745 gram charas worth around Rs 60 lakh and a car from the possession of the accused, according to SP (Rural) Nepal Singh. He said the accused were involved in drugs smuggling since long.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:13 IST
