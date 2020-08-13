Three Maha cops die of COVID-19; 381 test positive

As many as 381 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus and three died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Thursday. With the three new fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state police department has reached 124, the official said.

At least 11,773 police personnel have contracted the deadly infection so far, he said. A total of 9,416 policemen have recovered from the disease, while 2,233 are undergoing treatment, the official said.

Meanwhile, 2,27,524 cases of violation of prohibitory orders have been registered across the state since imposition of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, in which 33,282 persons have been arrested, he said..