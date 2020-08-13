COVID-19: Health department in Indore starts antibody tests

The Health Department has started conducting antibody tests in Indore from August 11 onwards. This test will be carried out by taking blood samples of 7,000 people, including children, men and women who will be eligible to give plasma to COVID-19 patients if detected with sufficient antibodies. People with more number of antibodies will be able to donate plasma to coronavirus patients.

Dr. Jyoti Bindal, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College's dean said, "Under the guidance of NCDC, serosurvey has started in 85 wards of Indore where randomly 7,000 people have been identified in different areas." "In this survey, the immunoglobin (IgG) will test antibodies. This survey will show how many people in Indore have become safe from the virus. In this survey, 33 per cent persons would be aged between 1 to 18 years, 33 per cent would be women older than 18 and 33 per cent would be men older than 18 years. Their antibody test will be conducted by collecting their blood sample," she added.

People with more number of antibodies will be appealed to come forward and give their plasma for COVID-19 patients. (ANI)