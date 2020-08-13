Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri student shines in Robotic engineering at National Level

Sheikh Najeeb Shafi, a Kashmiri youth from Srinagar has made the Valley proud by time and again participating in the national India Skills competition and bringing home laurels in the field of Robotics.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:13 IST
Kashmiri student shines in Robotic engineering at National Level
Sheikh Najeeb Shafi, in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sheikh Najeeb Shafi, a Kashmiri youth from Srinagar has made the Valley proud by time and again participating in the national India Skills competition and bringing home laurels in the field of Robotics. Najeeb, currently a B. Tech student, found his passion for robotics at a very young age and spent a lot of time on his projects.

"When I was younger, Whenever my father would buy me toys, and I was always more excited to break open it and see what was inside, rather than playing with the toy. I was very intrigued by the mechanics and started to join parts of different toys together and make my own things. Slowly, I started to understand how the inner mechanics really worked." he told ANI. He believes that hard work and passion takes precedence over formal training in a field like robotics. Despite being a bright and curious student, Shafi failed his Class 12 exams three times and finally dropped out of school to pursue his passion for Robotics.

"I was never very good at studies. I couldn't understand why I should copy-paste something from a textbook. I didn't like that everything has to be memorised and there was very little real-life application. I gained all my knowledge outside of school. In Class 8, a friend of mine gave me a Class 12 physics textbook and I picked up on a lot of important concepts. I also used to teach final year B. Tech students and help them with their college projects, like drone algorithms and robotic arms. My passion and hard work taught me all that I needed to bring my ideas to life. I have never even taken any professional course for robotics. Many people ask me how I plan to pursue this field without formal training but I believe that hard work and dedication are more important," he said. According to Musaib Ahmad, Najeeb's brother, initially, even his family was not very supportive if his passions.

"We used to think he spends too much time on his projects as he would often skip meals and was doing quite poorly in school. But after seeing his growth we gave him our wholehearted support," Ahmad told ANI Najeeb faced a lot of criticism from his peers and teachers who frequently discouraged him from spending so much time on his passion.

"The India Skills competition gave me the opportunity to showcase my skills on a national platform and gave me the assurance that I have made something of myself. I hope to get a chance to represent my country in Russia someday too," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel-UAE deal 'brave and badly-needed' -U.S. presidential candidate Biden

U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden hailed the deal between on Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday as an historic step toward a more stable Middle East, warning he would not support Israels annexation of ...

CBI, ED should be allowed to continue probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, CBI tells SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED should be allowed by the Supreme Court to continue the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said the CBI in its submission filed in the apex co...

Vaani Kapoor picks 'Vicky Donor' as her favourite movie of Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Vaani Kapoor who is all set to play Ayushmann Khurranas love interest in director Abhishek Kapoors untitled film, shared on Thursday that her favourite performance by Khurrana is in his debut film Vicky Donor. Ayushman is one of the m...

Bengal: 10 police officers to get CM's medal

The West Bengal government announced of Thursday that ten senior officers will be given the Chief Ministers Police Medal on the Independence day in recognition of their services. Four senior officers will be awarded the Chief Ministers Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020