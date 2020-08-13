Pay Rs 1-cr ex gratia to kin of sanitation workers who died on COVID duty: Delhi Cong to CM

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the Delhi secretariat demanding that the Kejriwal government pay Rs 1-crore ex gratia and provide job for kin of sanitation workers who died discharging their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, along with family members of the deceased sanitation workers went to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat but could not meet him, said a Delhi Congress statement.

The Congress leaders and workers, accompanied by members of sanitation workers union, also submitted memorandum with elected representatives like municipal councillors, MLAs and MPs from all the reserved seats in Delhi, demanding that each family of the Safai Karamchari, who died on duty, be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore and job to a member of the family, it said. Kumar said that sanitation workers were Corona warriors serving during the pandemic. He claimed that no family of those sanitation workers who died working as Corona warriors, were paid Rs 1 crore compensation.

Delhi Congress vice president Jai Kishan warned if the Delhi government does not take any positive action by August 15, the "sanitation workers union members will blacken the banners and hoardings carrying Kejriwal's image", the statement added..