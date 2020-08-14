Man arrested with drug worth Rs 5 lakh

Pune, Aug 14 (PTI)A 26-year-old man from Latur in central Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly transporting 20 kg of marijuana worth Rs 5 lakh to Pune, police said on Friday. According to the police, the man, identified as Allabaksh Shaikh, had obtained an e-pass from authorities citing the "death" of a family member to travel to Pune.

"We received a tip-off that the person is traveling in a car to Pune from Latur with marijuana which he wanted to sell in the city. "Accordingly, on Wednesday teams were sent in the Chinchwad area and the person was nabbed near Dange Chowk, and 20kg of marijuana worth Rs 5 lakh was seized from his car," said an official from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police station.

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.