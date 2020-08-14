Wife of COVID-19 victim to get Rs 50 lakh insurance amount

The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the wife of a rural development officer from Parbhani district after he contracted COVID-19 while on duty and later died of it, a government resolution (GR) has said. The state government had last month decided to provide such cover till September-end to its staffers/workers at gram panchayat and zilla parishad levels who are engaged in containing the coronavirus spread.

According to the GR issued on Thursday, the rural development officer, Ramdas Aamle -- attached to Supa gram panchayat in Parbhanis Gangakhed taluka -- died due to coronavirus on August 3. The Parbhani Zilla Parishad accordingly informed the state government about it and proposed giving Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the family of the deceased.

Subsequently, the rural development department came out with the GR, announcing the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount for Aamles wife Ranjana..