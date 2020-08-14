Pak can’t tolerate peace in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh after militants kill 2 cops

Pakistan and its proxies cannot tolerate the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Friday after terrorists shot dead two policemen and wounded another on the outskirts of Srinagar

Singh, however, asserted that the efforts to strengthen peace in the union territory would continue. The DGP was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the two police personnel killed when militants fired indiscriminately upon a police party in Nowgam area here earlier in the day

“We have placed extended deployments at many places in the city and outside it for the August 15 (Independence Day) function. We were also increasing the deployment on the outskirts (of the city). It is unfortunate that a deployment team was attacked on the outskirts of the city in Nowgam and two jawans were killed and another injured,” Singh told reporters. The DGP said Pakistan and its proxies cannot tolerate the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir and often create hurdles in the path towards peace. “We are all aware of the situation in Kashmir where the terrorists regularly try to target civilians, police and forces and sometimes they succeed, but at the same time, the police and forces keep on taking actions to improve the situation,” he said. “We will intensify the (anti-militancy) operations in the coming days, but such incidents take place because Pakistan and its proxies cannot tolerate the peaceful atmosphere here. Such conspiracies are hatched from across the border and they try to create hurdles in the way to peace. However, I am confident that our efforts to strengthen peace will continue,” he added. Singh said the security forces are focused on strengthening security in the valley for the Independence Day function on Saturday. Talking about the arrangements, he said, “We will use drones and camera-fitted vehicles to monitor the situation. We are trying to improve the use of gadgetry and in the coming days, CCTV coverage in the city and other places will be increased. The other things like physical deployment and surveillance are being employed,” he said. PTI SSB RHL