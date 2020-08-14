Docu on Odia cuisine to be screened on Doordarshan, CM says 'pakhala' his favourite item

The tourism department in Odisha has made a documentary film on the state's indigenous cuisine, highlighting origin and recipes of 'pitha' and 'pakhala' among other items, which will be aired on Doordarshan Odia on Independence Day, an official said. Extending his wishes to the department for the programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a video message, insisted that 'pakhala', a humble rice dish, was his all-time favourite food item.

The CM also said that he serves Odia food to his guests at his residence. "Odisha is a land of Lord Jagannath, who Himself is a 'Chhapanbhogi' (one who eats 56 food items a day). I have a special liking for Odia festivals, different pithas (rice cakes) and foods of Odisha. Odia cuisine has its own identity and I like 'pakhala' the most," he said.

The documentary -- 'Ama Ghara, Ama Handisala' (Our home, our kitchen) - will promote select Odia recipes through home chefs, the official said. Patnaik had earlier this year invited Union Home Miniter Amit Shah, and his counterparts in Bengal and Bihar, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, to Naveen Niwas and served them Odia food.