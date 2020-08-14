Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore's legislators, Municipal Commissioner participate in cleanliness drive with locals

MP, MLAs along with the local people of Indore and the municipal corporation officers of the city, participated in a cleanliness campaign on Friday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:50 IST
Indore's legislators, Municipal Commissioner participate in cleanliness drive with locals
Locals participate in cleanliness drive in Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

MP, MLAs along with the local people of Indore and the municipal corporation officers of the city, participated in a cleanliness campaign on Friday. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal launched the public participation cleanliness campaign, a day after the festival of Shri Veer Goga Navami when the municipal cleaners of the city are on leave.

Speaking to media, Pal praised the spirit of Indore locals and said the purpose of the campaigns was not just to honour the cleaning staff of the city, but an occasion to take pride in the cleanliness driven spirit of the locals. "Our cleaning staff is on leave on the occasion of Goga Navami, and the city is being cleaned by the locals today. They are doing this not only to honour our sanitation workers but also celebrating this campaign as an occasion to take pride in themselves. The spirit of cleanliness is ingrained in the blood of 'Indories'," she said.

She added that people of the city understand the value of cleanliness and it was the reason behind Indore being ranked the cleanest city of India four times in a row. Pal also informed that the municipal corporation has recently added 10-15 new vehicles to the city's International Waste Management (IWM) mechanical sweeping team.

"We have so far received 3 vehicles and the rest will be received in the next 15 days," she informed. Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers Shankar Lalwani, Mahendra Hardia and Malini Gaur also participated in the campaign.

"Today our cleaning staff is on leave and we believe that the cleanliness should not be spared for even a day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that he will start a "Gandagi Chodo Abhiyan". Thus, we started the campaign following his footsteps," said Lalwani. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cop sustains injuries in Kabul explosion

A cop on Friday sustained injuries when police were trying to defuse an explosive device planted in a motorcycle here. The incident took place in the 17th district area.An explosive device was planted in a motorcycle near a mosque in the 17...

Paris, Marseille declared at-risk zones

The head of Frances national health service says Paris and Marseille have been declared at-risk zones for the coronavirus as authorities observe a sharp increase in infections. Jerome Salomon, speaking on France Inter radio, warned the situ...

India believes in winning hearts, not land; but it does not mean we will let our self-esteem be hurt by anyone: Rajnath Singh.

India believes in winning hearts, not land but it does not mean we will let our self-esteem be hurt by anyone Rajnath Singh....

Soccer-Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021

Netherlands womens soccer team manager Sarina Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville as England Womens head coach from next year after signing a four-year deal, the Football Association FA announced on Friday.The Dutch won the European Champions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020