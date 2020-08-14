Prez approves gallantry award for defence personnel on eve of I-Day, 4 get Shaurya Chakra
On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved gallantry awards for defence personnel, including Shaurya Chakra to three from the Army for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence ministry said on Friday. Thirty-one Army personnel too have been awarded the Sena (gallantry) medal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:56 IST
On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved gallantry awards for defence personnel, including Shaurya Chakra to three from the Army for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence ministry said on Friday. Wing Commander Vishak Nair from the Indian Air Force was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra.
Those from the Army who have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra are Lt.Col. Krishan Singh Rawat from the elite Special Forces, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey. Thirty-one Army personnel too have been awarded the Sena (gallantry) medal.
