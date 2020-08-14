Left Menu
Development News Edition

WFP starts cash transfers in Tunisia to help 530 families from Siliana region

The cash transfer supplements the monthly allowance provided by the Ministry of Social Affairs to families who are part of its social protection programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:25 IST
WFP starts cash transfers in Tunisia to help 530 families from Siliana region
“The socio-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Tunisia gives cause for concern with poverty and malnutrition levels threatening to rise even further,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Tunisia Fatimata Sow Sidibé. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) – in cooperation with the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Education – has started its first-ever cash transfers in Tunisia. The three-month initiative is designed to help more than 530 families from the Siliana region whose children are no longer receiving school meals due to the closure of schools during the COVID-19 crisis.

Families of children attending five primary schools (El Fdhoul, Sodga, El Harriya, Fondok Debich and Bou Abdallah) served by WFP's school meals programme will now receive a fixed and unconditional cash transfer of 200 TND (about US$70) to help them meet their basic food needs. The cash transfer supplements the monthly allowance provided by the Ministry of Social Affairs to families who are part of its social protection programme.

"The socio-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Tunisia gives cause for concern with poverty and malnutrition levels threatening to rise even further," said WFP Representative and Country Director in Tunisia Fatimata Sow Sidibé. "WFP implements school feeding in poorer communities where people have lost their jobs or incomes due to lockdown measures and are now unable to put basic food items on the table. Replacing the children's school meals in this way will help meet their nutritional needs while schools are closed."

Families will receive a message on their mobile phones with a code to redeem their entitlements. They then show up at a post office and use the code and their national ID to collect their cash. WFP is working with its implementing partner Islamic Relief Tunisia which will coordinate and monitor the scheme.

WFP supports the Government of Tunisia with its National School Feeding Programme under the terms of WFP's five-year plan for Tunisia (2018-2022) – this aims to strengthen the capacity of national institutions to deliver enhanced school meals and social protection programmes with a view to improving the National School Feeding Programme.

WFP last year signed an agreement with the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture - Regional Commissariat for Agricultural Development of Siliana (CRDA) – to promote local agricultural development and better nutrition through innovative, home-grown school feeding programmes in the south of Siliana governorate.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., Canada set to extend ban on non-essential travel -sources

The United States and Canada are set to approve another extension to a ban on non-essential travel as several major states struggle to contain a coronavirus outbreak, sources in both nations said.The month-long ban - which does not cover tr...

Rly gains lost ground, surpasses last year's loading for August by 7 pc so far

The railways is steadily gaining lost ground in freight loading by surpassing its last years freight figures for August so far by 7 per cent, an achievement given that it was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis since March. According to o...

After scoring my first hundred, didn't know there were 99 more to follow: Tendulkar

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his first international hundred, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said he never knew that he will score 99 more hundred in his career after scoring his maiden ton. Taking to Twitter he shar...

Fadnavis set to play 'active' role in BJP's preparedness for Bihar polls

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to play a key role in his partys preparation for the Bihar Assembly polls, a significant development that comes amid some disquiet in the saffron alliance in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020