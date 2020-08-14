Ghaziabad: Police file charge sheet against 10 in scribe murder case

The Vijay Nagar police of Ghaziabad has filed a charge sheet in a court against 10 people in the murder case of journalist Vikram Joshi, an official said on Friday. Thirty-five-year-old Joshi, a journalist with a local Hindi daily, was attacked at Mata Colony of the Vijay Nagar area on July 20 night when he was returning home with his daughters after attending a birthday party of his niece

He was shot in the head by the attackers, resulting in his death two days later. According to SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, the 10 accused have been booked under the Gangster Act. Three of the assailants—Chotu, alias Shahnoor; Akash Bihari and Ravi--were booked on the complaint of the journalist’s brother Aniket Joshi

After investigation, seven other goons were arrested for hatching the “conspiracy” to kill Joshi, the SSP added.