Security tightened in Punjab, Haryana ahead of Independence Day

Tight security arrangements have been made in Punjab and Haryana ahead of the Independence Day, with vehicles being extensively checked at state borders, officials said on Friday. Security has also been tightened in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of the two states, they said.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the venues where dignitaries, including governors and chief ministers, will unfurl the tricolor on August 15, the officials said here. Police and security personnel have intensified checking of vehicles in the two states and Chandigarh, they said.

Thorough checking of vehicles was being carried out at the inter-state borders and strict vigil was being maintained to keep an eye on anti-social elements. CCTV cameras have been placed near vital installations and vulnerable points to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations, they added. "Security has been tightened across the state for the peaceful celebration of the Independence Day. District police chiefs have been directed to deploy additional forces at the venues where the national flag will be hoisted," Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said.

In Haryana, a state-level flag hoisting program will be held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya will unfurl the national flag. However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ''at home'' program at the Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans has been canceled this time. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag at Panchkula.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore will unfurl the national flag in the Union Territory, while Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will hoist the tricolor at a function in Mohali.