Rain lashes Odisha, more expected over next 72 hours: MeT Centre

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:03 IST
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Odisha on Friday due to formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the downpour will continue for next three days. The low pressure, which took the form of a well marked low pressure area, now lies over north coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of northwest Bay of Bengal and Gangetic West Bengal, the Meteorological Centre here said.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression by Saturday, raising the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state till August 17, it said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has occurred in some areas of Cuttack and Dhenkanal and heavy rainfall in one or two places of Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Angul, Bargarh, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Boudh since Thursday.

The MeT Centre has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till August 16 as squally weather with strong surface wind with 45-55 kmph speed may prevail during the period. In view of rough weather conditions, Special Relief Commissioer (SRC) P K Jena, in an advisory, asked the district collectors to closely monitor the situation and be prepared to deal with possible water-logging and localized flood-like situation in low-lying areas.

The MeT Centre issued "orange warning" for Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, Angul and Deogarh where heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash some places with isolated extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts till Saturday. "Orange warning" is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly and requires the authorities to remain prepared.

The warning was also issued for Saturday and Sunday in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Nuapada and Sonepur districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in some areas during the period. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at some places in Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Bolangir and isolated heavy rainfall over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, Malkangiri and Sundargarh where "yellow warning" was issued, the MeT centre said.

"Yellow warning" indicates the possibility of disruption of normal life, including movement, due to adverse weather conditions. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in isolated places over Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Dhenkanal districts on these days, it said.

Some places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Boudh and Bolangir districts may receive heavy rainfall on Monday..

