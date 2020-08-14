Shops, establishments in Puducherry down shutters at 7 pm

Puducherry, Aug 14 (PTI): All shops and establishments except medical stores here downed shutters at 7 pm on Friday to contain the further spread of COVID-19. This was in accordance with the recent announcement of the territorial government through its disaster management authority.

Till now, the shops were let to remain open from 6 am to 8 pm every day. But with the surge in virus infections, the government reviewed the situation and changed the business time from 6 am to 7 pm.

Also, the government had announced a total lockdown every Tuesday with effect from August 18. Medical shops and booths selling milk sachets were, however, exempted from the new business time.