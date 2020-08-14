Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF launches organ donation drive with AIIMS

CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari launched the mission over a webinar session along with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)  Director Dr Randeep Guleria and head of its Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) Dr Aarti Vij. The CRPF chief also filled up an online organ donation form during the launch event of the campaign that has been named 'e-sanjeevani', a senior officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:52 IST
CRPF launches organ donation drive with AIIMS

The Central Reserve Police Force on Friday launched a mega campaign to raise awarness about organ donation amongst its about 3.25 lakh personnel, officials said. CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari launched the mission over a webinar session along with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)  Director Dr Randeep Guleria and head of its Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) Dr Aarti Vij.

The CRPF chief also filled up an online organ donation form during the launch event of the campaign that has been named 'e-sanjeevani', a senior officer said.  The voluntary mission will culminate on the national organ donation day on November 27 and has been planned keeping in mind the spirit of "serving the nation even after death".   Maheshwari and the two doctors stressed on the importance of organ donation during the launch session, he said. "This campaign targets the heart of the problem by creating awareness, dispelling fears, and attesting the acceptability of organ donation as a norm," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran had said on Thursday.

"The campaign will be an online exercise in which personnel will be able to pledge donation of eyes, skin, lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, kidney, heart valves, intestine and blood vessels," Dhinakaran had said. The doctors from the AIIMS will work with CRPF doctors to organise webinars, seminars, workshops and awareness videos to encourage participation of CRPF personnel for the "noble and humane cause," he said.  The CRPF, which is in the thick of operations in the Left Wing Extremism affected parts of the country as well as terrorist violence hit areas of the Kashmir Valley, also launched a programme for its specially-abled or 'divyang' personnel on Friday.   The force chief released a new standard operating procedure for the skilling of our personnel, the DIG said.

The skill centre has been based at the CRPF group centre in Hyderabad that "will have a robust architecture to offer psycho-physical and socio-economic support" to those personnel who have been incapacitated in the line of duty. At least 189 CRPF personnel, have lost their limbs or have undergone amputation in the last 10 years while they were in the line of duty or operations.

"The skilling and re-skilling training sessions will include a two months basic computer training so that the physically impaired warriors can work in the cyber systems and other administrative wings of the force," Dhinakaran said.   The force has said it will bear the "entire cost" of providing prosthetic limbs for the amputees. The force has also entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aditya Mehta Foundation to train these personnel in para-sports, he said.   The CRPF, with over 3.25 lakh personnel strength, is the lead internal security force of the country.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Ajit Pawar reviews COVID-19 situation in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to coronavirus patients. Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, chaired a review meeting with senior officia...

Motor racing-Renault want Racing Point to lose most of their points

Renault want an appeal court to strip Formula One rivals Racing Point of most of their points from this season, team principal Cyril Abiteboul said on Friday.Stewards docked Racing Point 15 points for a breach of the sporting regulations af...

Gehlot govt wins trust vote, Pilot sees himself as party's 'strongest warrior'

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minist...

Putin proposes seven-way online summit to avoid "confrontation" over Iran - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed holding a seven-way online summit of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council together with Germany and Iran, to outline steps aimed at avoiding a confrontation over the Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020