Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona scare hits Kerala govt; Vijayan, 3 ministers test

At least three other ministers, Assembly SpeakerP Sreeramakrishnan, Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta and DGP Loknath Behera also went on self-quarantine on Friday after they came in the primary contact list of Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan who tested positive for COVID-19. Since being in quarantine, Vijayan will miss the Independence Day function on Saturday and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will hoist the flag at the main function in the state capital, the CMO sources said.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:00 IST
Corona scare hits Kerala govt; Vijayan, 3 ministers test

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and three other ministers on Friday tested negative for coronavirus, hours after quarantining themselves as they came in the primary contact list of an official who has contracted the virus, official sources said. The results of antigen tests of Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja returned negative, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) sources told PTI.

Ministers A C Moideen and V S Sunil Kumar also tested negative, official sources said. At least three other ministers, Assembly SpeakerP Sreeramakrishnan, Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta and DGP Loknath Behera also went on self-quarantine on Friday after they came in the primary contact list of Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan who tested positive for COVID-19.

Since being in quarantine, Vijayan will miss the Independence Day function on Saturday and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will hoist the flag at the main function in the state capital, the CMO sources said. E P Jayarajan, Ramachandran Kadanapally and K T Jaleel are the other three ministers under self-quarantine. Gopalakrishnan had coordinated the search and rescue operations at the Karipur International Airport after an Air India Express flight had veered off the table top runway and crashed into a valley and broke into pieces on August 7, killing 18 people and injuring over 170 others.

The Collector had come in contact with the Chief Minister, other ministers and senior state government officials when a high-level delegation of them visited the accident site and the injured at the hospital a day after the incident. Besides the collector, the Deputy Collector and the Assistant Collector, the Superintendent of Police were among 20 odd people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"I have been tested positive today and I am asymptomatic," Gopalakrishnan told PTI. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had also gone to the Karipur airport, has, however, not gone on quarantine,Raj Bhavan sources said.

Samples of a passenger who died in the mishap tested positive for the pathogen, prompting Shailaja to ask all those engaged in the rescue operations to go on self-quarantine and get themselves tested..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians say UAE deal hinders quest for Mideast peace

Israels agreement to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates marks a watershed moment in its relations with Arab countries, but the Palestinians say it puts a just resolution of the Middle East conflict even farther out of r...

Golf-Woods commits to next week's FedExCup playoff opener

Tiger Woods will begin his quest for a record third FedExCup championship next week as the former world number one on Friday committed to the playoffs opener at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts. When Woods tees it up at The Northern Trus...

Maha: Ajit Pawar reviews COVID-19 situation in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to coronavirus patients. Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, chaired a review meeting with senior officia...

Motor racing-Renault want Racing Point to lose most of their points

Renault want an appeal court to strip Formula One rivals Racing Point of most of their points from this season, team principal Cyril Abiteboul said on Friday.Stewards docked Racing Point 15 points for a breach of the sporting regulations af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020