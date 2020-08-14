161 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, 4 deaths, 247 recover

As many as 161 new coronavirus cases were reported in Ahmedabad on Friday, taking the case tally to 28,678 in the district, said the Gujarat health department. 149 new cases were from Ahmedabad city while 12 cases were from other parts of the district, it said.

With the death of four COVID-19 patients since Thursday evening, the death toll in the district reached 1,652. 247 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district on Friday, highest in the state, taking the total of recovered coronavirus patients to 23,520, the release added.

232 of the patients who were discharged on Friday were from the city, rest from rural areas. Of 2,748 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Gujarat so far, Ahmedabad district accounts for 1,652 deaths.

Of the total 28,678 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, 27,189 were from the city.